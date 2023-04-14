All Sections
Yorkshire crime: Force wide hunt for a prolific gang of dangerous and violent thieves on the run

This video shows the pursuit of a van as part of a Yorkshire-wide hunt for a prolific gang of violent thieves on the run.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST

Footage released to The Yorkshire Post from an upcoming episode of Traffic Cops on Channel 5 shows police chasing two stolen vehicles.

Officers were put in danger during the pursuit as their cars are rammed and damaged by the gang desperate to make a getaway.

The pursuit took place on the Yorkshire coast.

Yorkshire crime: Force wide hunt for a prolific gang of dangerous and violent thieves on the run Traffic cops
Traffic Cops airs on Channel 5 at 8pm on Monday.