Yorkshire crime: Force wide hunt for a prolific gang of dangerous and violent thieves on the run
This video shows the pursuit of a van as part of a Yorkshire-wide hunt for a prolific gang of violent thieves on the run.
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST
Footage released to The Yorkshire Post from an upcoming episode of Traffic Cops on Channel 5 shows police chasing two stolen vehicles.
Officers were put in danger during the pursuit as their cars are rammed and damaged by the gang desperate to make a getaway.
The pursuit took place on the Yorkshire coast.
Traffic Cops airs on Channel 5 at 8pm on Monday.