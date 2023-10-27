Yorkshire crime: Shocking footage shows moment fireworks thrown at police officers in South Yorkshire
On Wednesday October 25 officers from the South Yorkshire Police off-road bike team attended The Crescent, Woodlands to recover a scooter, that was reported stolen on October 9 and believed to be involved in crime.
While in attendance, a group of unknown people started firing fireworks towards the officers, which also included people in the immediate vicinity.
There were no reported injuries but one woman was screaming “stop it, my kids are in the garden”.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This is a reminder how innocent people, including our officers can suffer significant life-threatening injuries from fireworks.”
Roads Policing Inspector Pete Heginbotham said: “It is appalling that officers who were simply doing their job were targeted in this way.
“Officers are humans, we have loved ones, and want to go home at the end of each shift, they should not face unnecessary danger in this way.
“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will work to bring those responsible before the courts.
“If you have information that can help us identify those responsible for Wednesday night's actions, please get in touch.”
If you have any information that can assist officers to identify those involved report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 818 of 25 October 2023.
Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.Crimestoppers-uk.org