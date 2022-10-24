Yorkshire dealer who used children to sell his drugs jailed for six years

Paris Rose, 33, controlled a phone line for two years between 2015 and 2017, often using children as his go betweens to hand the drugs to his customers. The phone line- which is known as a County Lines operation – helped him make large amounts of money while exploiting the children for his financial gain.

South Yorkshire Police launched a dedicated operation to smash his racket, but after seizing large amounts of drugs it was found that the line was still being used. In November 2017, after several previous raids and convictions across Sheffield, the force raided a house on Edenhall Road, the street where Rose lived. Officers seized cocaine hydrochloride and cannabis valued at around £42,000. Despite attempts from Rose to hide his mobile phone, officers seized it and found messaging consistent with the supply of class A and B drugs.

Following the lengthy investigation and delays to court cases due to Covid-19 and delays in court, Rose was eventually sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on October 17 after pleading guilty for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and B, producing controlled drug Class B, possessing a controlled drug of class B and conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug.

Paris Rose, 33, of Edenhall Road, Sheffield was jailed for six years

Detective Inspector Matt Lavender, from Sheffield district, said: “Rose was running a sophisticated line and using a number of children as his drugs runners to be able to run his enterprise. Drugs can not only blight communities, but they can also lead to devastating consequences and those heading up such large-scale drugs enterprises are our number one target.

“Behind every drug deal is someone vulnerable, whether that’s the person making it, storing it, selling it, or involved in violence as a result. That’s why taking drugs off our streets is and will always remain as one of our number one priorities.