Yorkshire dog owner ordered by court to attend training classes after his own Staffordshire bull terrier attacked him

A 30-year-old man who was mauled by his own dog has been ordered to take the pet to training classes – but a court has decided that it does not need to be destroyed.

Nathan Kilner, 30, of Thurnscoe near Barnsley, spent three days in hospital after being bitten by Staffordshire bull terrier Bonza as the dog tried to escape from its garden in June.

The dog was seized by South Yorkshire Police officers after the 1am street attack and Kilner was summoned to Barnsley Magistrates Court this week to decide the animal’s future.

However, magistrates ruled that Bonza could be returned to his owner as long as certain conditions were adhered to.

Stock image of a Staffordshire bull terrier

The dog must be secured in a cage or muzzled when visitors are in the home, must be muzzled at all times when outside of the property and only walked by someone over the age of 16.

Bonza must also be neutered, insured and high fencing installed around the garden to prevent him escaping. Mr Kilner must take the pet to training classes and pay police costs of £527.

Dog legislation officer PC Paul Jameson said: “Upon arrival, Bonza was still displaying signs of aggression so the decision to seize him was made to protect his family and the community surrounding him.

“Bonza had already attempted to escape the property, and when dogs are in an aggressive, worried or stressed state it can take days for them to calm down back to their normal nature. These observations are needed to understand how much of a risk the dog poses to innocent members of the public.

“Our priority is public safety, and we welcome any measures to keep people safe. Imposing these conditions on the owners of dogs that have showed aggression decreases the likelihood of an attack on an innocent person or animal.

“Bonza came to our awareness through a third-party report. Without conditions and responsible ownership this dog could have caused further serious injuries to someone, including children.