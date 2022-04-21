Yorkshire dog owner urges police to release pet which has been impounded for 150 days since alleged attack

Jabba, a four-year-old Kangal, was seized under the Dangerous Dogs Act after an altercation with another dog during a walk in York.

The animals clashed in November last year, leaving the owner of the other dog with a serious leg injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the alleged attack was reported, officers went to take Jabba from owner Sam Scully, 53.

Jabba has been held in police kennels for 150 days so far

And, nearly five months on, the investigation continues - leaving Sam, from York, worried sick about her pet,

She says she fears for Jabba's welfare, as he has been away from her in kennels for almost 150 days.

And she is scared about what might happen if North Yorkshire Police find her dog was at fault - with euthanisation a possibility, she claims.

Jabba's owners Sam and Darren, from York

She said: "I could never have dreamt of finding myself and my family in this horrendous situation.

“In a matter of seconds, our lives have been turned upside down and we have been separated from a family member for nearly five months.

“I am unable to stop crying, the pain is overwhelming.

"It's more painful than a bereavement - we don't have children - he is my 'son' and the pain of not being to help him is unbearable."

While out on a walk at around 10:30am on November 28 2021, Jabba encountered another dog and its owner, and the alleged incident took place.

Later that evening, police officers then came to Sam's home and informed her that the other owner had required hospital treatment and that they had to seize Jabba, she said.

Sam says she was arrested, while a police vehicle was called to pick up the dog and take him to kennels.

When her partner, postman Darren Gordon, 53, returned home from work, officers informed him that Jabba would be assessed which should take about two weeks.

And Sam says she was told a full investigation was underway and that should be completed by February 28.

But after this date passed she was told it could still take another six weeks, she says.

They have now not seen Jabba since he was seized, she claims - which is getting on for five months.

Sam, a financial crime consultant, said: “We do not know where he is being kept and we have struggled to get meaningful or proactive updates on his welfare from the investigating officer.

“The information we have received has been basic and has confirmed he is eating, being exercised and cared for by professional kennel staff.”

Sam and Darren now walk their other dog, five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Yoda, while wearing bodycams to capture evidence for any future incidents.

And she has started an online petition to urge the police to conclude their investigation and charge or release Jabba.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 53-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and the woman remains under investigation.

“The victim, a 50-year-old man, sustained a serious leg injury which required emergency surgery as a result of the incident.

“The dog involved was seized under section 5 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. All dogs seized in boarding kennels under this law are cared for by trained personnel and are walked every day.