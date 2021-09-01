Yorkshire dog owner who left pet to starve to death banned from keeping animals for life

Hull Magistrates Court

A pet owner who left her dog to starve to death in her home has been banned from keeping animals for life.

Katie Louise Oldridge, 35, left Staffordshire bull terrier Frank to rot in a kitchen where he was found riddled with maggots, a court was told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull Magistrates’ Court was heard Frank was found lying dead next to an empty tin of dog food surrounded by a large amount of dried faeces after being abandoned last year.

Frank was left to rot in a kitchen where he was found riddled with maggots

Oldridge left a bowl of water but no food was found within the poor pooch’s reach when she abandoned him between April 10 and May 14.

RSPCA inspector Jilly Dickinson, who led the investigation, said live maggots dropped from Mark’s head when she placed his body into an evidence bag.

She added that Frank was incredibly thin, and she could see all of his bones.

Oldridge, of Meadowbank Road, Hull, was sentenced for two animal welfare offences on Aug 25 and was banned from keeping animals for life.

RSPCA Inspector Jilly Dickinson said: “The kitchen door had a baby gate in the frame. I found a dog food tin on the kitchen worktop which contained mouldy remains of food in the bottom of it and an empty box of dog treats which appeared to contain faeces.

“There was an overwhelming smell of faeces and decomposing flesh in the property.”

A vet report concluded Frank likely suffered for a number of weeks before his eventual death.

Frank was so weak and had eaten "anything he could" which suggested he was constantly hungry, the report found.

The lack of fat and muscle tissue also suggested that his body had used up its internal energy resources rather than having adequate nutrition provided.

Frank’s basic needs were not met and he had suffered as a result, the RSPCA said.

The court heard mitigation put forward that Oldridge was dealing with personal issues before the offence and became dependent on alcohol.

In addition to the lifetime disqualification from keeping all animals, which she cannot contest for 10 years, Oldridge was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for two years.

She was ordered to carry out 12 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and 200 hours of unpaid work in the community. She was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a victim surcharge of £128.

Sentencing Oldridge, the magistrate said: “We consider this to be a deliberate act of neglect - one of the worst, if not the worst, we have had the misfortune to hear as a bench of Magistrates.