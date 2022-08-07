Yorkshire dog which was shot and had tail sliced off given new role with police

Ten year-old Buddy was rescued by his owner, Chief Inspector Jayne Forrest, after she seized him during a warrant in Doncaster seven years ago.

Buddy had been used to rile pitbulls before they were made to fight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When officers found him, Buddy had fleas, ticks, worms, and an infected tail after his owners had cut it off with a kitchen knife.

Chief Inspector Jayne Forrest wth Buddy

He’d also been shot with an air rifle so many times, the RSPCA didn’t think they could save him - but Chief Inspector Forrest did.

Now, Buddy spends his days bringing joy to officers and staff across South Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman said: “Our wellbeing dogs are deployed to any teams who have been exposed to danger, stress or trauma in the hope they’ll provide some light relief and a much needed distraction.

"Buddy is still understandably a little nervous around the rest of the Wellbeing Dog team, but he’s a lovely calming presence.

“The team is just one aspect of the wellbeing support offered to police officers, but they are certainly the cutest.”

Anyone wishing to report animal crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire should contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.