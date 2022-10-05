Jason Copping, 47, of Ganstead in East Yorkshire, has now been jailed for the horrendous assault at the farm where they lived.

He was charged by Hull Crown Court with actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice after the attack in April.

The incident was caught on Copping’s own CCTV and he attempted to hide the hard drive – which was found by police while he was still in custody.

Jason Copping

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been given an 18-month prison sentence and an indefinite restraining order preventing contact with the woman.

Detective Constable Nicky Adamson from Humberside Police said: “I would like to thank the victim for her support and courage throughout the investigation and court proceedings. This was a prolonged, violent and completely unprovoked incident in which he attacked and beat his victim, before leaving her seemingly unconscious on the ground in cold weather in the early hours of the morning.

“Copping is a conniving individual who tried to hide vital evidence in the form of CCTV footage that showed the attack. I am incredibly thankful to my team who uncovered the evidence in a challenging location whilst Copping had just an hour left in custody.