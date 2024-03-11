Yorkshire donkey sanctuary owners ‘neglected animals’ by keeping them in cramped and unsafe spaces

When RSPCA officers were called to Aroha Donkeys, near Beverley in East Yorkshire, they found an elderly pony, Melody, and a pregnant donkey, Maggie, suffering from neglect.

Sarah Nethercoat, 34, and Alan Riley, 53, both of Park Avenue, Beverley, have been prosecuted by the RSPCA and both faced sentencing in Hull Crown Court on Monday (Mar 11).

The court heard an RSPCA officer inspected the sanctuary in November 2021 after reports of the living conditions and the health of the animals in their care.

It was stated donkeys, ponies, and horses were kept in cramped spaces with hazards such as sharp edges and damaged fencing.

Charges were brought against the pair after the severe condition of two particular animals - Melody and Maggie.

Melody, an elderly pony, was found extremely thin, weak, and lethargic, suffering from profuse watery diarrhoea.

Multiple wounds on Melody's body, some bleeding and inflamed, were reportedly left untreated for weeks to months.

The veterinary examination concluded that Melody had severe chronic atrophy, stomach ulceration, dental problems, and other health issues, ultimately leading to the difficult decision of euthanasia.

Maggie, a 15-year-old donkey, also faced significant health challenges.

Lame on both hind legs, with overgrown and deformed hooves, Maggie suffered from osteoarthritis, likely caused by prolonged abnormal gait.

Pregnant and not receiving adequate pain relief, Maggie's condition raised concerns about her well-being.

Veterinary interventions, including x-rays and pain relief, were deemed necessary for her recovery.

Nethercoat and Riley both pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the animals.

However, the court recognised the neglect was primarily a result of external factors, including the defendants' health problems and challenges in maintaining the sanctuary.

Nethercote received a six-month suspended prison sentence for each of the two counts, while Riley received a concurrent three-month suspended sentence.

The judge acknowledged their dedication to animal welfare, as evidenced by numerous testimonials, and considered their mental and physical health challenges when deciding on the sentences.

While the court imposed disqualification orders on both defendants, preventing them from keeping donkeys, mules, equines, and equine hybrids for ten years.

The pair will have the opportunity to apply for a reduction or termination of the disqualification after five years.

Riley, a former farmer, and Nethercoat, who worked as a riding instructor, were well-known in the area as their donkeys, many of which were rescue animals, took part in events such as the Beverley Christmas Festival.