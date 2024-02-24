Sarah Oliver was killed when the BMW she was a passenger in was hit by another car on August 2, 2022.

The driver of the other car, a Seat Ibiza, was Molly Mycroft, 21, of Ivanhoe Road, Sheffield.

Mycroft, who was driving in excess of the 40mph speed limit, was driving along Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster when she crashed with the BMW.

Sarah Oliver was killed in a crashed caused by the dangerous driving of Molly Mycroft. Her family described her as "beautiful young woman who had her whole life ahead of her”.

Footage shows Mycroft on her mobile phone prior to the crash and that she had failed to stop at the red light that had been on red for six seconds.

Sarah’s family expressed how they miss their beautiful girl every day.

The family said: “Sarah, our daughter, granddaughter, sister and much-loved friend is missed every day. She was a beautiful young woman who had her whole life ahead of her”.

“Sarah had the ability to light up a room. She loved spending time with her family and was looking forward to travelling and becoming a Godmother to her best friend’s baby this summer”.

“She died six days before her 21st birthday and while we should have been planning celebrations, we were instead planning a funeral; her life and our lives were taken away from us by selfish actions”.

“No family should have to go through what we have endured.”

Molly Mycroft appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, February 23 after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and seriously injuring two passengers.

Mycroft was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison.

She was handed a nine year sentence for causing Sarah Oliver’s death and six years for causing serious injuries to two people.

These sentences will run concurrently. She was also disqualified from driving for 16 years.