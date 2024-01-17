Yorkshire driver, 88, charged with careless driving and failing to stop after collision which injured woman
An 88-year-old driver has been charged with causing serious injury to a woman by careless driving and failing to stop after a collision in Yorkshire.
Leslie Abbott, of Romanby near Northallerton, will appear at York Magistrates Court on Thursday to face three charges.
It is alleged that he was driving without due care and attention on the A634 at Scruton, near Northallerton, on September 7 last year when the collision occurred.
A victim, Rhiannon Kirk, suffered a broken shoulder blade.
He is also charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and of failing to report an accident.
It is Mr Abbott’s first hearing and he has not yet indicated a plea.