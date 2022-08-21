Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Drydale, 27, was arrested with the Class A drugs “gripped in his hand” at around 12.30am on May 4 following an anonymous tip-off from a member of the public.

DC Darrel Temple, of the Operation Expedite Proactive Team, said “we literally caught him in the act”.

North Yorkshire Police tracked a black Audi TT that Drydale was a passenger in to an address in Cayton, near Scarborough.

James Drydale has been jailed for four years.

The tip-off was quickly acted upon and officers found Drydale at the address trying to escape through an upstairs window.

DC Temple said the operation was a “satisfying resolution to the investigation which had been active over a number of weeks between April and May this year”.

When he appeared at court, Drydale admitted to being in possession of heroin with intent to supply.