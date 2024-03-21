Yorkshire drug dealer with £85,000 worth of cannabis caught out - by shop receipts

Ardi Pula - jailed this week for 23 months - was caught by cops who used the time and date on the receipts to see him on CCTV making the purchases. Pula, 24, bought items such as as security equipment to help protect the property in Holbeck, Leeds.

Police had raided the semi-detached last November and found plants had been stripped and dried, along with vacuum packed bags of the class B drug. There was a total of 8.5kg worth an estimated street value of £85,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there was nobody in the three-bedroom property, they found a fake Polish ID card, a forged Greek ID card and driving licence bearing the photo of Ardi Pula. They also found a wallet containing the name 'Ardi', £3,000 in cash, designer clothes, and the receipts.

Ardi Pula, 24, was jailed for 23 months after being found with £85,000 worth of cannabis at his home

Having removed the drugs, the police left the property and returned hours later in the hope of catching the occupant. When they drove past at 2pm, they stopped after spotting four men in the garden including Pula, an illegal immigrant from Albania.

During his police interview he gave a prepared statement, claiming he worked as a cleaner but denied ever being inside the house. Further investigations suggested he had also sent more than £6,000 back to Albania.

He later admitted dealing in cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession of fake ID documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenn Parsons, mitigating, said like many Albanians, Pula had come to the UK illegally in hope of finding legitimate work and had no intention of turning to crime.

But he said that Pula "fell on hard times" and was "recruited" to stay in the property and look after the illegal plants.

Mr Parsons said: "He always accepted he was making some money from this but says he was not the owner of the grow but was being paid to maintain it and protect it."