The Yorkshire equestrian community has been advised to be ‘on their guard’ after a devastating raid by thieves on a livery yard.

Dressage rider Amii Hardie, the wife of professional jockey Cam Hardie, spoke of her shock after she lost a horsebox trailer and £15,000 worth of tack and equipment when Lobster House Farm in Claxton, between York and Malton, was targeted.

The thieves’ haul included saddles, rugs and even a horse shower. Other equestrian facilities in the area are believed to have been raided at the end of October. Malton is home to a number of racing yards owned by top trainers.

Mrs Hardie said: “We have been robbed.The yard has been absolutely cleaned out. This goes beyond comprehension for any of us. The amount of money must amount to at least £40,000.

Some of the saddles taken from Amii Hardie

"They have stolen trailers, all my saddles. All my bridles. All 14 of them. Haven’t left me with a single saddle pad, my hot horse shower is gone.

"If I could cry any harder for me and my friends I would. They have stolen all of my horses’ clean rugs except those they are wearing on their backs.

"They even been through my horsebox and taken all my dry rugs. I have absolutely nothing left. Absolutely heartbroken.”

Another rider who keeps horses at the yard, Emma Smart, added: “They have taken so much stuff, it's truly heartbreaking. I'd taken my tack home for a week after hearing other yards had been hit the previous Wednesday but stupidly put my tack back on Wednesday night. I've had two saddles stolen, three bridles, saddle cloths, rehab saddle pads, cloud boots and numerous rugs.”

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the break-in, but have not yet officially linked it to any other incidents in the area.

A statement read: “The theft was reported on 2 November and happened overnight on 1 to 2 November. Tens of thousands of pounds worth of equipment was stolen including saddles, bridles, horse rugs, riding hats, boots, a horsebox trailer and a flatbed trailer.

"Some of the items were distinctive in design and officers are advising anyone buying second-hand equestrian equipment to be on their guard and report any suspicious sales of such items.

"Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries and ask anyone who has seen any suspicious vehicles in the area, particularly any towing trailers in the early hours of the morning, to contact them if they have not already done so.