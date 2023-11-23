Four members of a Yorkshire family have been sentenced for a racist attack on their neighbours.

Three members of the Bean family have been jailed while a further member has been handed time in a youth offender’s institute following the incident in The Oval in Firth Park on June 15 last year.

Investigations found family members David Bean, 52, Kacey Bean, 22, Kian Bean, 19, and Danny Bean, 29, assaulted the residents of a neighbouring property, with David Bean throwing alcohol over them and shouting racist abuse.

South Yorkshire Police were called following reports of a disorder in the street, and footage found by officers showed Danny Bean chasing people down the street with an axe in his hand. A number of weapons, including a bat, two axes and a wooden handle, were seized at the scene from Danny Bean’s car.

Kacey and Danny were found to have assaulted members of the neighbouring household, pulling them to the floor by their hair, before they were kicked by Kian.

Sentencing them at court, Judge Moor-Taylor told them: “You each fall to be sentenced in respect of your role in a shameless episode of racist behaviour towards a neighbour, some of which was caught on body cam footage of police when they arrived.

“Each is unhampered by any sense of civilised values. [This] very serious incident of its kind had adverse consequences for the family that lived next door to you. [I have] no doubt whatsoever that you all plainly deserve a custodial sentence.”

David Bean, 52, of The Oval, pleaded guilty to affray and racially aggravated public order, and was jailed for 21 months on November 20. Danny Bean, 29, of The Oval, pleaded guilty to assault and possession of a bladed article, and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Kacey Bean, 22, of Skelton Walk, admitted affray and assault, and was jailed for 10 months, while Kian Bean, 19, of Southey Crescent, pleaded guilty to affray and assault, and was sentenced to 14 months in a youth offending institute.

Kian was sentenced at the same time for his involvement in an incident on October 1, 2021, in which he was driving a car which clipped someone waiting for a taxi on Division Street in Sheffield, before the occupants got out of the out of the vehicle and threw a metal canister at the victim causing minor injuries. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Sergeant Matt Cook, from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield north east neighbourhood policing team, said: “This was an extremely violent and racist incident that caused great distress to the victims, and also caused a lot of concerns locally at the time due to the abusive and violent nature of the incident.

