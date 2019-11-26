Yorkshire female police officers attacked and hospitalised by speeding driver

Two female Yorkshire police officers were attacked and hospitalised after responding to a speeding driver in Barnsley in the early hours of this morning.

One of the officers, from Barnsley's response unit, had her head struck to the floor by a man they had stopped in the Monk Bretton area shortly after 2am, while the other was hit in the face.

Two female Yorkshire police officers were attacked and hospitalised after responding to a speeding driver in Barnsley in the early hours of this morning.

Both officers were taken to Barnsley District Hospital for their injuries and later discharged.

A 32-year-old man from Barnsley has been arrested under suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker as well as other driving offences.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Poolman, District Commander for Barnsley, said: "We have absolutely zero tolerance for those who choose to be violent towards our officers and we will always take action against those who do so, making sure they are put through the criminal justice system to face the consequences of their actions.

"The officers involved are both being visited today and we will provide ongoing assistance to support their recovery.”