Yorkshire graduate engineer, 29, jailed for running sideline supplying Class A drugs after she was caught speeding

A 29-year-old woman whose drugs supply business was uncovered after she was caught speeding has been jailed at Hull Crown Court.

Danielle Stafford, from Cottingham, is a university graduate who worked as an engineer at a caravan manufacturer, but earned far more money dealing cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin.

She was caught with drugs in her possession after police pulled her over when they spotted her Audi speeding, and has now been jailed for seven years for drugs supply and possession of criminal property. She pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the investigation began in May 2020, Humberside Police recovered £30,000 in cash as well as designer clothing and jewellery from her home.

Danielle Stafford

The investigating officer in the case said: “Danielle Stafford had fallen into a life of crime which caught up with her the night officers pulled her over for her erratic driving.

The court was told she didn’t even spend her legitimate salary from her engineering job as she earned so much from the proceeds of crime.

“When we searched her home and found the stash of cash and drugs, we could see her lifestyle had led her into drug dealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad