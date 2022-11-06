Leona Whitworth, now 28, was groomed by Amanda Spencer – who was jailed for 12 years in 2014 after being found guilty of 16 charges relating to child prostitution.

Ms Whitworth, who waived her right to anonymity in an interview with Sky News, told how she was drugged, raped and beaten, so she could be sold to men for sex.

She said she recognised one of the men who abused her as a police officer when he picked her up after she went missing.

Leona Whitworth, a victim of a child grooming gang in Sheffield who has claimed she was abused by a serving police officer. Leona, now 28, was groomed by Amanda Spencer - who was jailed for 12 years in 2014 after being found guilty of 16 charges relating to child prostitution. Ms Whitworth, who waived her right to anonymity in an interview with Sky News, told how - aged just 13 - she was drugged, raped and beaten, so she could be sold to men for sex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He just spoke to me like the police officers do,” she told the broadcaster.

“(He said) ‘You know everybody’s been worried about you, don’t you? You can’t keep putting your family through this.

“You’ve got a lot of people out there looking for you, and you’re wasting our resources by doing this’.”

The allegation comes after a damning report found serious failures in vetting police officers and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lauren Poultney told Sky: “What happened to Leona at the hands of her abusers is simply unforgivable, and I am extremely concerned to hear today that the trauma she faced may have involved an officer who was serving with the force.

“There is no place in policing for individuals who abuse their position for criminal behaviour, and we proactively root out those who do so.