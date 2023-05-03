Yorkshire haulage firm fined £140,000 after worker, 51, was killed unloading a trailer

A Yorkshire haulage firm has been fined £140,000 after being prosecuted over the death of a worker killed while unloading a lorry.

Anthony Clark, 51, from North Cowton near Northallerton, was working for specialist heavy haulage contractors GCS Johnson at their depot on the Barton Quarry industrial estate near Richmond when the accident happened in August 2018.

He was helping colleagues move a large piece of machinery from one lorry to the another when it fell from the bed of the trailer and killed him instantly.

The father and grandfather had only recently become engaged to his partner Marie, and was shortly due to take a cruise holiday with her. He was laid to rest on the day the trip was due to start.

Anthony Clark with his grandson Hugo

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found that when the workers were transferring the load for shipment, the machinery was in two parts and the smaller section fell free during the lifting operation.

On May 3, GCS Johnson appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £140,000 and ordered to pay £18,355.07 in costs.

Mr Clark left his daughters Zoe and Sasha, grandsons Jake and Hugo, mother Sylvia, brother Graham and sister Elaine. He was a passionate Sunderland AFC fan and there was a collection at his funeral for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, a charity associated with the club.

Elaine Clark said: “Today’s verdict will not bring our Anthony back. He absolutely should not have died at work that day. He should still be here but he’s not. And that leaves a huge void in all our lives that nothing will ever replace.

“Mum has lost her son. Marie has lost her fiancé. Graham and I don’t have our baby brother anymore. His daughters don’t have their dad. His grandchildren will never get to know their grandad.

“None of us get to see his smile. None of us get to hear him laugh. He doesn’t get to ride his scooter with his mates. Or go to watch Sunderland every week. He will never get old like the rest of us.

“Nearly five years on, family events that should be joyous occasions are tainted by our Anthony not being there. And that will never change.

“I can only repeat, he absolutely should not have died at work that day.”

After the hearing, HSE inspector Julian Franklin commented: “You can tell from the moving tribute from Anthony’s sister, Elaine, how popular he was and the severe impact his death has had on the family.

“If the load had been examined carefully prior to the lift being carried out, the team would have identified that it was in two pieces. As it was, the lifting method used was not suitable for a load of that size and shape, and a lifting plan should have been prepared.