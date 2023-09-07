Yorkshire HGV driver died after 820kg paper bales fell on him at waste management site

A HGV driver from Yorkshire died after paper bales which were being loaded onto the back of his lorry fell off and crushed him.

Michael Atkin, from Wetherby, was collecting a load of wastepaper bales at Valencia Waste Management Limited’s Grendon Road site in Earls Barton, Northamptonshire, on October 10, 2019. An investigation into his death by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found each bale weighed at least 820kg.

The 63-year-old, a HGV driver employed by RT Keedwell, had been working at the site with a Valencia Waste Management employee, who was using a forklift truck to load Michael’s lorry with rows of bales. With three rows of bales already loaded on Michael’s lorry, the Valencia employee then attempted to load a fourth row.

However, while loading the fourth row, some bales in the third row were dislodged and fell off the lorry, fatally crushing Michael. It seems Michael had been securing the other bales onto the lorry before he was crushed.

Janet Atkin, Michael’s partner, said: “Since the loss of Michael, it has left an enormous hole in my life, four years later I’m still traumatised and I don’t sleep well.”

A HSE investigation found it was not custom and practice at Valencia Waste Management Limited’s Earls Barton site for bales to be loaded onto lorries by fork lift truck operators at the same time the lorry driver was strapping bales which had previously been loaded onto the lorry flatbed.

Systems were in place for drivers to remain within their cabs, or in some other safe location away from the loading activity, but this was not adhered to at the time of the incident.

Valencia Waste Management has been fined £3m following the death of Michael and another man, Mark Wheatley, in seperate incidents. Mr Wheatley died following an incident on 17 January 2020 at the Dartmoor National Park Conservation Works depot in Bovey Tracey, Devon.

The 31-year-old, who was from Sutton Coldfield but lived in Teignbridge, Devon, was an agency worker on his second week. Mark had been using a lorry to lift two skips at the same time, deploying a method called ‘hot swapping’.

However, the skips were not compatible, as they were of different dimensions, and fell at an angle onto the back of Mark’s lorry. He then got onto the lorry bed to rectify the situation but the skips overbalanced and fatally struck him.

On September 6, the company was ordered to pay £1m for the incident which led to the death of Mr Atkin, and £2m over the incident which led to the death of Mr Wheatley. The company was also ordered to pay combined costs of £21,054.

