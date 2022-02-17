Yorkshire library manager and 'proud family man' jailed for raping a child and trying to bribe victim

Shane Jessop, 49, a father of two, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court for the sexual offences as well as offering a woman money to bribe the victim in the hope that they would withdraw their accusation.

Jessop worked for Hull Culture and Leisure Ltd as a libraries and information manager and had previously worked with disabled people for Hull City Council. He studied history at the University of Hull as a mature student, graduating in 2014.

On his Linkedin page he describes himself as a 'proud family person'.

Shane Jessop

They court was told how Jessop took advantage of his victim, preying on their vulnerable nature for his own sexual gain.

PC Rebecca Booth of Humberside Police said: “The courage and bravery that this victim has shown throughout the entirety of this investigation has been phenomenal. Despite being a child, their sheer bravery in coming forward and reporting this offence has been key in obtaining this positive outcome.

“I know that does not take away the hurt he has caused, but I hope the outcome at court today will provide them with some closure in knowing that nobody else can come to harm at the hands of this perverted predator.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse, if you come to us we will listen to and support you and act against those responsible.

“It is never the victim’s fault, and I would strongly appeal for any child who believes they are being manipulated into doing something they don’t want to, to speak with an adult or friend and report it to us.

“We work in partnership with the local authority and a number of local charities and agencies to ensure victims of this type of crime are offered advice and support whether they decide to pursue through the justice system or not.

“If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, there are various ways you can report it to the police. You can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report directly through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.