Yorkshire man appears in court after women shown indecent images in parks

A 56-year-old man has appeared in court after a series of women were approached in Yorkshire parks and shown indecent images.

John Oswin, of Grove Court in Halifax, appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court charged with 10 offences of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Bradford Crown Court on June 7.

He was arrested following reports of a man approaching women in various parks around the Calderdale area and showing them indecent images.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Neighbourhood policing officers have been increasing patrols in the areas where incidents have been reported to provide reassurance whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Bradford Magistrates Court

“Enquiries into the matter remain ongoing by Calderdale CID and officers are appealing for anyone with information of incidents that have not yet reported to police to come forward.”