A Yorkshire man has been arrested and charged with firearms offences after spending the last two years on the run from the law.

Wayne Williams, from Rotherham, was arrested on Monday (May 22) by officers from the National Crime Agency while attending a family barbecue in the town.

The NCA believe he was involved in the attempted import of gun parts through the postal system in August 2021, which could be built into a semi-automatic pistol capable of firing 18 bullets. The gun itself had been stolen in the US in 2018.

A wanted appeal was issued in November 2021 seeking information on his whereabouts from the public.

The 35-year-old has now been charged with attempting to access a prohibited weapon, being knowingly concerned in an attempt to import a prohibited weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 24) and has been remanded until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on June 22.

NCA branch commander Richard Harrison said: “This arrest comes as a result of an intelligence-led operation which shows the NCA will continue to target and track down anyone believed to be involved in firearms trafficking.

