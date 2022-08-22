Yorkshire man banned from owning reptiles after abandoning three pythons in a bin outside a school

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the morning of Wednesday 29 June this year, Samuel Thomas Newton, 35, of Hampton Road, Scarborough, transported the three non-venomous snakes in a carrier bag from his home to the Sandy Bed area of the town before dumping them in a bin directly outside a school.

Two of the snakes were rescued by the police later the same day following a report by a member of the public who had spotted one hanging out of the bin. The third was found in a nearby grassy area the next day.

Following a media appeal, Newton was identified as the owner of the pythons.

One of the rescued snakes

He initially denied being involved, stating that he had handed the snakes to a third party for rehoming.

However, when he was formally interviewed by the police, he finally admitted to dumping the snakes himself.

Newton stated that the increase in the cost of food and heating, together with him not being able to spend enough time looking after the animals, had led him to make the decision to abandon them.

He made no attempt to rehome them and had given no consideration to their welfare.

Following the investigation by North Yorkshire Police, Newton was charged with an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

After pleading guilty, he was sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates Court today.

As well as receiving a seven-year ban from owning reptiles, Newton was fined £384 and also has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs totalling £623.

PC Graham Bilton, North Yorkshire Police's wildlife crime officer for the Scarborough area, investigated the incident.

He said: “It is extremely concerning that three large non-native snakes have been simply abandoned with no consideration for their welfare or wellbeing. Fortunately, they were discovered quite quickly and appear to have not suffered any significant harm but will undoubtedly have been stressed.

“The actions of Newton were wholly irresponsible and illegal, and on his own admission were ‘disgusting’.”