Yorkshire man charged over fake ‘Yeezy’ trainers, Balenciaga footwear and Prada clothing

A Yorkshire man has been charged with numerous counts of being in possession of hundreds of items of counterfeit designer clothing.

Ahmad Ali Hussain was due to appear at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to answer a string of charges relating to the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and counterfeit clothing. This included items such as Adidas ‘Yeezy’ trainers, Balenciaga footwear and Prada clothing.

Hussain did not attend the hearing, and Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest. The 39-year-old, of City Road, Bradford, faces 31 charges, which have all been brought by West Yorkshire Trading Standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the charges relate to December 14 2021, and include charges that Hussain possessed counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco bearing the names of well known brands such as Golden Virginia, Benson and Hedges and Marlborough.

Bradford Magistrates Court

Others relate to March 17 2022, when Trading Standards visited 108 City Road. These charges include ones that Hussain was in possession of large amounts of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco.

One charge stemming from this visit is that Hussain was in possession of 1,002 packs of Richmond cigarettes that were believed to be counterfeit. Another was that he had 490 counterfeit packets of Lambert and Butler. Other charges relate to possessing clothing with “false trademarks.”

Charges include that at 108 City Road Hussain possessed items that “bore a sign identical to, or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark.”

These include;

Four items of Gucci footwear and one item of Gucci clothing

139 items of Adidas “Yeezy” footwear

Two items of Dolce and Gabbana

32 items of Moncler footwear

An item of Givenchy clothing

Eight items of Dior clothing

18 items of Prada clothing

22 items of Balenciaga footwear

One item of Stone Island headwear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another charge is that Hussain “obstructed” a Trading Standards officer on October 13. Magistrates was told that Hussain’s legal team had emailed the court to say the defendant had flown to Iraq to look after his mother, who had recently fallen ill. The court was shown doctors’ notes and travel documents to prove this was the case.