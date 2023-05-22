Yorkshire man charged over fake ‘Yeezy’ trainers, Balenciaga footwear and Prada clothing

Ahmad Ali Hussain was due to appear at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to answer a string of charges relating to the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and counterfeit clothing. This included items such as Adidas ‘Yeezy’ trainers, Balenciaga footwear and Prada clothing.
Hussain did not attend the hearing, and Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest. The 39-year-old, of City Road, Bradford, faces 31 charges, which have all been brought by West Yorkshire Trading Standards.
Some of the charges relate to December 14 2021, and include charges that Hussain possessed counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco bearing the names of well known brands such as Golden Virginia, Benson and Hedges and Marlborough.
Others relate to March 17 2022, when Trading Standards visited 108 City Road. These charges include ones that Hussain was in possession of large amounts of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco.
One charge stemming from this visit is that Hussain was in possession of 1,002 packs of Richmond cigarettes that were believed to be counterfeit. Another was that he had 490 counterfeit packets of Lambert and Butler. Other charges relate to possessing clothing with “false trademarks.”
Charges include that at 108 City Road Hussain possessed items that “bore a sign identical to, or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark.”
These include;
Four items of Gucci footwear and one item of Gucci clothing
139 items of Adidas “Yeezy” footwear
Two items of Dolce and Gabbana
32 items of Moncler footwear
An item of Givenchy clothing
Eight items of Dior clothing
18 items of Prada clothing
22 items of Balenciaga footwear
One item of Stone Island headwear
Another charge is that Hussain “obstructed” a Trading Standards officer on October 13. Magistrates was told that Hussain’s legal team had emailed the court to say the defendant had flown to Iraq to look after his mother, who had recently fallen ill. The court was shown doctors’ notes and travel documents to prove this was the case.
They were advised they could either adjourn the case to a future date or issue a warrant. Magistrates said they did not feel it was appropriate to just defer the case when there was no indication of when Hussain would return, and issued a warrant for his arrest.