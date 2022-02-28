Daniel Murphy, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision – on Peremohy Avenue near Shuliavska metro station in Kyiv – on January 6 last year, an inquest held in Northallerton today heard.

The driver told the National Police of Ukraine that she was driving her Peagout 107 at around 50kph when a man “started running to her lane without knowing if it was safe” near a busy T-junction and she did not have time to brake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the police report, the investigation found he had breached the Ukrainian traffic rules by running out into the road “unexpectedly”, without using a designated crossing area.

Daniel Murphy, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision – on Peremohy Avenue near Shuliavska metro station in Kyiv

The post mortem examination concluded that Mr Murphy, who was from Leeming Bar, had died as a result of multiple injuries sustained in the collision and he was heavily intoxicated at the time.

Loraine Davison told the inquest videos showed that her son had been enjoying “a party atmosphere” in the Ukrainian capital over the Christmas period and she believes he was “drinking heavily”.

“My feelings are that Danny was enjoying his Christmas break to the full and his judgement was momentarily impaired at the end of the evening, costing him his life,” she said.

“I know about his drinking history. Danny tended to binge drink if things were difficult, or if he was having a good time or celebrating. Danny did not drink all the time.

“In my opinion, he was drinking heavily in Kyiv and this was due to the celebratory environment, enjoying himself celebrating freedom from lockdown and appreciating the beautiful surroundings and Christmassy ambience.”

Coroner Oliver Longstaff recorded a verdict of death by road traffic collision at the inquest.

He told the family: “I'm sorry, I can't do more than I have done. All I can do is read word for word what's in the Ukrainian report.”