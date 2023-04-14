All Sections
Yorkshire man fined £100 for downing two pints of cider in front of police at street party

A man from Yorkshire was fined £100 for downing two pints of cider in front of police at a street party.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST

On Wednesday afternoon (April 12), Officers from Wakefield North NPT approached a group of people on Lower Warrengate, close to one of the City Centre hotels, who appeared to be having an impromptu street party.

In a social media post, officers joked it was “a bit early for the coronation, and it was cider, not champagne!”.

The post continued: “The group were asked to stop drinking and to hand over the open drinks for disposal but one male refused to stop drinking and proceeded to quickly down two pints of cider.

"The male was issued with a £100 fine for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.

“The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is in place to protect the city and its visitors from anti-social behaviour with the aim of making the city a safer and more pleasant place to be.”

You can find more information about the Public Spaces Protection Order on the Wakefield Council website.