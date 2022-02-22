Yorkshire man gave 14-year-olds card inviting them for 'sexperiment'

Simon Sheppard, of Promenade in Bridlington, was found guily following a trial at Hull Crown Court on February 18.

The court heard Sheppard had given two 14-year-old children a card inviting them to take part in a 'sexperiment' which involved them having sexual intercourse with him.

The children told their parents who then reported his actions to Humberside Police.

Sheppard was found guilty at Hull Crown Court

He was found guilty of attempted sexual communication and inciting child sexual exploitation with four children. He will be sentenced in April.

PC Rebecca Booth, of Humberside Police, said: “Cases of this nature are extremely rare but it goes to show the ways in which criminals will try to gain access to abuse young children.