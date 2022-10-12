Michael Jones, of Mendip Rise in Brinsworth near Rotherham, has now been handed a seven-and-a-half year sentence after his original sentence was quashed by the Court of Appeal earlier this month.

The 40-year-old stabbed his victim in the stomach during an attack on February 8 this year, causing serious injuries which left her needing emergency surgery and in an intensive care unit.

He was arrested at the scene of the crime, but originally told police the victim had fallen on the knife during an argument. Jones appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on March 10 when he pleaded guilty to domestic assault, and was sentenced on April 27.

Michael Jones has had his sentence increased

Investigating Officer Natalie Duffy, who led the investigation into Jones for South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was an extremely violent incident in which Jones attacked his victim and left her with serious physical injuries, which led to her spending a considerable amount of time in hospital recovering.

“I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in supporting our investigation. Whilst the sentence can never undo Jones’ atrocious actions, I welcome the decision to increase his sentence, to better reflect the serious nature of his offences. I hope this sentence can help provide his victim with the first steps towards healing.”

Investigating Officer Duffy added: “If you or a loved one has been affected by domestic abuse, please know that it is not your fault. It is the offender who is to blame. Please know that we are here, we will listen to you and we will do all we can to support you and bring offenders to justice. You can report to us by calling 101, 999 in an emergency or by using our online portal or live chat.”