Yorkshire man guilty of manslaughter after 'beating up' neighbour who later died

A Yorkshire man who ‘beat up’ his neighbour following a dispute has been found guilty of manslaughter.

William Parr brutally attacked Lee Phillips, who was his next door neighbour on South Road in High Green, Sheffield, in the early hours of January 30, 2021. South Yorkshire Police officers found Mr Phillips, 45, with extensive head injuries and he died after being taken to hospital.

Parr, who is 27, initially told police he had pushed Mr Phillips in self defence. But a post-mortem found Mr Phillips died as a result of a bleed to the brain caused by a catastrophic blow. There were no injuries on his hands or knuckles to suggest he punched or assaulted Parr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further specialist testing concluded Parr’s account of pushing him was inconsistent with the fatal injuries Mr Phillips suffered.

William Parr (left) and Lee Phillips (right)

In a statement released after the verdict of guilty was delivered on February 16, Mr Phillips’ family said: “Today has been a long time coming. Me and my family feel justice has been served despite still suffering our grief. This is something I will never forget and must live with for the rest of my life.

"A big thank you to South Yorkshire Police and the barrister Mr Thyne, medical doctors and any other parties concerned. We really appreciate all you have done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson said: “My thoughts are with Mr Phillips’ loved ones as we reach the conclusion of legal proceedings. I know that hearing evidence of how he died in court will have been incredibly upsetting and I commend them for their strength, and for supporting the Major Crime Unit with our enquiries.

“Ultimately, no police investigation or court hearing will ever bring their loved one back and can never undo the grief that Parr’s thoughtless actions that night set in motion. His anger and violence have caused unimaginable pain and sorrow and I am pleased with the verdict reached by the jury.”