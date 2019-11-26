Yorkshire man guilty of murdering girlfriend's 23-month-old daughter

A man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend's toddler at the home they shared in Hull.

Jonathan Garner, 26, murdered 23-month-old Mia Gregson at the house in Dorset Street, Hull in February 24.

Mia's mother, Samantha Gregson, also 26, was found guilty of causing or allowing her daughter's death.

Both were found guilty following an eight-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard Mia was deliberately smothered by Mr Garner, after subjecting her to repeated threats of violence because she was crying, which prosecutors say included bruising to her head and face, and a broken bone in her left ankle caused by twisting.

The toddler went on to suffer a cardiac arrest, and “severe and irreversible brain damage”.

Humberside Police Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin said: “From the moment we received the call almost six years ago, we have been determined to ensure that all of the available evidence was gathered to build a strong case to bring before the courts.

“We identified and consulted with various medical experts from across the UK who then reviewed the medical evidence, and it was confirmed that it was possible Mia’s cause of death could have been as a result of smothering.

“Numerous injuries were present that had been inflicted on the young girl’s body, making it evident that Mia had suffered severe abuse in the weeks leading up to her tragic death.

“With the support of the Crown Prosecution Service, we were able to bring charges against the pair.”

Det Supt Baldwin said although he welcomed the jury's decision, "sadly it will not bring Mia back".

He said: “The abuse this little girl endured by those who were supposed to be caring for her is very upsetting to contemplate.

“Mia suffered tragically at Garner’s hands, while Gregson allowed weeks of neglect and abuse to go on against her daughter, leading ultimately to her tragic death.

“I am confident the result today will serve to protect any other children from the pair as they will both be behind bars.”

The judge, Mr Justice Goss, said both will be sentenced on Wednesday morning.