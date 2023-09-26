Yorkshire man jailed after stabbing, slashing and strangling horses in field

Luke Ward, 37, caused 'serious injuries' to the animals and even tied a shoelace tightly around a horse's neck in attempt to strangle it. Three other horses were also found injured - including one that had a deep cut and long slash to the side of their neck. One horse was also found with a three to four inch laceration to the face.

A knife with an eight inch blade was found at the scene in Farnley, near Leeds, and forensic analysis found Ward's DNA on it.

Ward, who lived opposite the farm at the time of the incident, denied being involved when he was interviewed about the incident - which happened in July last year. He was subsequently charged with four offences of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Ward then admitted the offences at an earlier hearing at Leeds Crown Court and on Monday (Sep 25) he was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

PC Rachel Harrison, who investigated the offences, said Ward left the horses in 'significant pain and distress.' She said: "Ward targeted these defenceless animals and caused serious injuries to them which left them in significant pain and distress.

"He has not explained his actions and we can only assume that he derived some sense of satisfaction from inflicting these injuries on them. As well as the pain and distress caused to the horses, these incidents also caused upset to the owners and understandable concern in the local community.

