Yorkshire man jailed for 15 years after subjecting child to ‘sickening’ sexual abuse

79-year-old Brian Michael Carr put a child through abuse for years before she came forward.

Carr was found guilty of 17 offences against the victim.

The offences include:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Carr has been jailed for subjecting a girl to a sustained series of sexually abuse.

Three counts of rape of a child under 13 years

Three counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Three counts of sexual activity with a child

Eight counts of sexual assault by touching

Carr was sentenced to 15 years and four months in prison at York Crown Court on Friday (March 1)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Angela Martindale, from the Safeguarding Investigation Team in Scarborough, led the inquiry which began in June 2021 when the victim reported her ordeal.

DC Martindale said: “This has been a very distressing case for the victim who has been dealing with the consequences of Carr’s sickening abuse for years.

“Investigations like these rarely mean that only the victim has suffered. There is often a wider impact on the victim’s family.

“Carr’s conviction and imprisonment are a testimony to the bravery and courage shown by the victim who, by reporting this matter to the police, was trying to protect other children in addition to dealing with her own trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, no conviction or sentence for offences of this terrible nature can repair the damage that has already been done.

“I just hope the victim can draw strength from the outcome in court and start to rebuild her life.”

DC Martindale urged anyone who is suffering from or has suffered from similar abuse to come forward adding “it it is never too late to report non-recent child abuse”.

She added: “I also encourage anyone with an unhealthy interest in children to seek professional help before going on to ruin lives.