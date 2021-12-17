Yorkshire man jailed for 30 years for shooting 22-year-old in the chest

Henry Gaskin, 53 was sentenced today after admitting a charge of attempted murder following a shooting in Bagworth earlier this year.

At around 9.20pm on Thursday 29 April, Leicestershire Police firearms officers were called to Barlestone Road, Bagworth, following a report that a 22-year-old man had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Henry Gaskin

Leicestershire Police say that although the victim’s his condition has improved, he is continuing to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

Enquiries led by the force’s Complex Investigation Team (CIT) identified three possible suspects – Henry, Carol and Samantha Gaskin – who it was believed had travelled to the area from South Yorkshire.

Henry and Carol Gaskin were arrested by police in Humberside on 4 May, with Samantha Gaskin being arrested the following month.

All three – of Lands End Road in Thorne, near Doncaster – were subsequently charged.

A trial began on December 3 but on December 15, Henry Gaskin changed his plea and admitted a charge of attempted murder.

As a result, the case against Carol Gaskin, 51, and Samantha Gaskin, 29, was today discontinued.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish was the senior investigating officer. He said: “This was a challenging investigation that involved both officers from across Leicestershire Police as well as colleagues from other forces who aided our enquiries.

“Henry Gaskin is a dangerous individual who were prepared to use extreme violence – and a firearm – in order to try and take a person’s life. He didn’t care for the consequences of his actions.

“Despite initially denying his involvement, I am pleased that he eventually realised the evidence collated by our officers put him firmly at the centre of the investigation. He knew he had no choice but to admit he was responsible.