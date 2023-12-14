Yorkshire man jailed for attacking and holding woman hostage in her own home

A Yorkshire man who attacked and held a woman hostage in her own home has been jailed.

Owen Taylor, 35, from Sheffield, subjected his victim to a sustained attack over several days in December 2022.

Taylor repeatedly punched her in the head, hitting so hard that she lost consciousness on multiple occasions.

The court also heard how Taylor kept his victim prisoner in her own home during the attack, threatening to kill her if she tried to leave.

The injuries inflicted by Taylor were so serious that the woman sustained a fractured eye socket and fracture to her back.

On 12 December 2022, Taylor finally let the victim leave the house and accompany him to see family. It was here that the victim managed to convince him to let her go to a nearby shop, which she fled to, urging staff members to help her and phone the police.

Owen Taylor, of Fox Street, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, December 11 and received a twelve-year sentence, eight of which he will serve in prison and four years on extended license. He had pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, two counts of theft and two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent at an earlier hearing at court on 19 June.

The judge also handed Taylor a restraining order against his victim.

The officer in charge of the case, Detective Constable Hannah Bryan, said: “The victim has shown an incredible amount of strength and bravery throughout the investigation, and continues to do so. Not only did she have to endure the horrific assaults Taylor put her through during those days in December 2022, but she has also continued to suffer the long term physical and mental impacts of the abuse.

“She recalls Taylor telling her that she wouldn’t see her daughter’s first Christmas play during the assault; memories he cruelly took from her. The extensive swelling and bruising to her face also meant she didn’t see her children for over a month, as she knew her injuries would scare them.