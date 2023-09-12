Yorkshire man jailed for more than 20 years for starting fire which killed man and injured others

An arsonist from Yorkshire has been jailed for starting a fire which killed a man and seriously injured five others.

Tahir Nazir, of West Park Street in Dewsbury, was jailed for 21 years and nine months at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (Sep 11) for manslaughter. The 40-year-old started the devastating blaze at a house in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, which killed 35-year-old Nicolae Alin Gavrila.

Another four men and a woman who were also in the house were seriously hurt.

The family of Mr Gavrila said he was much-loved and had come to England for a better life but had that life taken from him through the actions of Tahir Nazir.

In a statement read to the court, his mother said: “As a result of Nicolae’s death, I feel like I have categorically lost a part of me. I feel like there will always be a part of me missing, and my life will never be the same.”

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to the home on Queen Street at 12.04am on Sunday, April 10, 2022 to reports of a house fire. Five people who had been inside were treated at the scene. A number of other properties were also evacuated after the fire spread to neighbouring houses.

Mr Gavrila’s body was found later by firefighters working through the house. Police arrested Nazir on April 13 and he was charged shortly afterwards. He will serve 17 years and nine months of the sentence in custody before he can be released on licence.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Tahir Nazir demonstrated an absolute disregard for life with his actions inside the property which resulted in the death of Mr Gavrila and caused injuries to five other occupants.