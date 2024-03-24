Yorkshire man to go on trial after shutters removed from Grade II listed masonic hall dating back to the 1920s
During an appearance at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court on Thursday, Israr Aziz pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a listed building enforcement notice relating to the Connaught Rooms on Manningham Lane.
The Grade II listed Connaught Rooms was built as a masonic hall in the 1920s, but has been converted into an events and wedding venue.
In 2017 Bradford Council issued a listed building enforcement notice on the property after roller shutters were installed on the listed frontage without permission.
The notice called for the owners of the building to “remove the unauthorised roller shutters shutter boxes and guide rails and the unauthorised advertisements from the front and side elevations and all means of fixing from the subject land.”
The order required the unauthorised fittings to be removed by November 2017.
Aziz (40) of Park Drive appeared before Magistrates on Thursday morning, and denied the charge, which had been brought by Bradford Council.
A trial date was set for August 8.