Yorkshire man who filmed himself sexually attacking innocent victims on buses jailed

A Barnsley man who exposed himself on buses and sexually assaulted numerous women has been jailed.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:13 BST

Alan Elsworth, 52, filmed himself assaulting his victims while they were on bus journeys in South Yorkshire, Sheffield Crown Court heard during his sentencing on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to 16 counts of sexually assaulting a woman and 14 counts of outraging public decency.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Michelle Jameson said: "Elsworth showed absolutely no regard for his victims. He exposed himself on public transport before committing horrific sexual offences against women who should have been able to ride a bus without being subjected to a sexual assault.

Alan Elsworth, 52, of Athersley, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of sexually assaulting a woman and 14 counts of outraging public decency.
"These women have shown tremendous courage and bravery in coming forward to tell us about Elsworth's crimes and we hope the result at court offers reassurance to his victims that he is behind bars and about to serve a four-year sentence."

Elsworth also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child, extreme pornography and making incident images of a child following the seizure and search of devices at his home address.

Elsworth, who has been placed on the sex offenders' register, was jailed for four years on Friday at his sentencing hearing.

He was also given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and made subject to a 10-year restraining order, South Yorkshire police said.

Victims of sexual offences are granted anonymity for life under the Sexual Offences Act.

Anyone who identifies a victim, or posts information that could lead to the identification of a victim, could face prosecution.