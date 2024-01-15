A man who stabbed a taxi driver and stole his car before going on a rampage and injuring random members of the public has been jailed.

Pablo Hernandez left a number of victims in his wake as he drove through Leeds city centre, crashing into cars and attacking members of the public. The 22-year-old was eventually detained by British Transport Police officers after he had begun jumping on cars and running over the roofs.

Hernandez, of Tall Trees in Moortown, had been picked up by the taxi driver in Hillcrest View, Harehills, at around 9.30pm on January 27, 2023. After getting into the car, he knifed the driver in the chest and the shoulder before sepeeding off in the Toyota Auris. The 41-year-old driver managed to escape the car and ran to a nearby shop for help.

Hernandez carried on his rampage of violence, heading into Leeds city centre where he crashed into a number of vehicles in Aire Street, near to the railway station. He then mounted the pavement and ran over a 49-year-old pedestrian who was carried on the bonnet for 20 metres before being thrown off.

Hernandez abandoned the Auris and then tried to rob another taxi, punching the driver in the face before running off. He ran into a restaurant and grabbed two bottles of beer, which he used to hit a friend of the original taxi driver who had been chasing Hernanez.

It was then he began to jump on cars and run over their roofs before he was detained by nearby BTP officers.

He was charged with a total of 14 offences, and in July he admitted Section 18 wounding with intent, two counts of Section 47 assault, theft of a vehicle, possession of a bladed article, dangerous driving, attempted robbery and two counts of criminal damage.

He was jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (Jan 15).

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “Hernandez was responsible for a shocking catalogue of offences that occurred over a very short period of time and affected a significant number of people. The taxi driver he stabbed was very seriously injured and it could have easily had more tragic consequences. It was also only through good fortune that the other victims he attacked were not more seriously injured.

“His actions in the city centre on a busy Friday night were witnessed by several people who were understandably in fear at what they saw. British Transport Police colleagues were in the immediate vicinity and were able to detain Hernandez and bring the incident to a safe conclusion before any further harm could be caused.