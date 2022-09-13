Three appeal judges have concluded that a six-year, eight-month sentence handed to Mark Wilson, of Stokesley, North Yorkshire, was unduly lenient after Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson raised concerns.

Lord Justice Singh, Mr Justice Fraser and Mr Justice Henshaw increased the sentence to 10 years and eight months at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Tuesday.

Wilson, who will turn 36 on Thursday, had been jailed at Teesside Crown Court by Judge Timothy Stead in June after admitting 27 offences, including making indecent photos, sending offensive messages, engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing or inciting sexual activity with a child.

Yorkshire man who targeted children on social media has term increased at appeal hearing

A police spokesman had said, after the Crown Court hearing in June, that Wilson admitted offences against victims aged between seven and 19.

“Between 2018 and 2020 he targeted vulnerable children and young adults across the UK, asking for intimate, sexual photographs and video, threatening to expose them and their families if they did not give into his sickening requests,” the spokesman had said.

“In some cases, he carried out those threats to the unimaginable distress of his victims who were frightened, humiliated and degraded by him.”

Lawyers representing Mr Tomlinson argued that the overall sentence had been unduly lenient.