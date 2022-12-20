News you can trust since 1754
Yorkshire mum devastated as thieves steal every present six days before Christmas

A mum from Leeds has been left devastated after callous thieves stole every present from her home – just six days before Christmas.

By Daniel Sheridan
5 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 10:27am

Sara Stevenson, from Gipton, awoke on Monday morning to see her living room trashed from an overnight burglary.

Thieves had grabbed all the Christmas presents in the early hours of the morning including an Xbox Series X and a PS5.

In total, more than £2,000 worth of gifts are believed to have been stolen.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, she said some of the lower valued presents had been dumped in the alleyway near to her home.
Sara has now been left in disbelief at the heartless burglary just days before Christmas and is unsure how she will replace the presents.

However, a laptop, two games consoles and other valuable items had gone.

The thieves even took Christmas cards.

Sara said: “I went to sleep at around half two and got up at half six to notice my door open.

“All the children’s main presents had been taken from the lounge.

"They even took Christmas cards.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 6.37am yesterday, police received a report of a burglary at a house that had occurred sometime between 2am and 6.30am.

“The address had been entered by unknown means and a number of electrical items were stolen, including Christmas presents.

“Two game consoles and a laptop computer were among the items taken.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information that could assist the investigation can contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13220693355 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat”