Yorkshire neighbourhood plagued by firework-wielding yobs on motorbikes

The crackdown comes after fearful residents have complained of problems around Errington Avenue, near East Bank Road, on the Arbourthorne estate, in Sheffield, with youngsters throwing fireworks, torching bins and buzzing around the neighbourhood on motorcycles.

One resident, who preferred not to be named, said: “It's fireworks, motorbikes and whatever you can think of. The fireworks happen about 1.30pm, 8.30pm and stop about 10.30pm. They are aiming them or chucking them.”

She added that those responsible also buzz about on motorcycles and they have been taking bins and setting them on fire.

South Yorkshire Police officer Sergeant Wilson, who oversees the South East area of the city, said: “We are aware of several instances of anti-social behaviour in the Arbourthorne area, which we know is causing concern among residents. We are proactively remaining present in the area, we have teams out on patrol in cars in addition to our off-road bike team.”

Police have so far charged one youth with public order offences and a further two youths have been processed through the Youth Justice System for public order offences.Sgt Wilson added: “We have issued 18 advisory letters and anti-social behaviour warnings to youths who have been identified, and we continue to work with local schools to educate and advise young people on what not to do. We are also working closely with our housing partners and Sheffield City Council and we also have an active plan in place to stamp out this behaviour, as we will not tolerate it in our neighbourhood.”

Police are also holding drop-in sessions at Arbourthorne Centre for residents with concerns to speak to officers. Sgt Wilson added: “Rest assured we will continue to proactively be present and follow any lines of enquiry that will help stop the disturbance, and we urge anyone who can give us information to please do so.”

However, one resident, who declined to be named, said she was disappointed not to have seen more police after everything that has been happening. She added: “There is no one about. I see the odd police van driving about but they want to be on their feet, showing themselves and talking to them. They are not interested because it is Arbourthorne and that is why everybody is getting fed up.”

MP Louise Haigh, for Sheffield Heeley, stressed such problems in Arbourthorne need to be treated as a priority. She said: “It’s extremely concerning that further incidents have taken place on Errington Avenue. Residents in Arbourthorne will be understandably concerned about the ongoing disturbance and number of violent incidents.

“I’ve been in regular contact with South Yorkshire Police who have increased patrols in the area and designated the area as a patrol hotspot. But our area desperately needs the resources to tackle these long-standing issues and Arbourthorne needs to be treated as the priority it deserves to be.”

Those with information can contact South Yorkshire Police by phone on 101 quoting reference 14/176462/21, or can access the police webchat and online portal via www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ with details. They can also contact Crimestoppers in confidence via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

