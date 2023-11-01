Yorkshire off-licence sold fake cigarettes and laughing gas through hidden chute

A hidden chute linked a Yorkshire off licence with a flat containing boxes of nitrous oxide cannisters and smuggled cigarettes.

Bradford Council has stripped Jimmy Stores on Great Horton Road of its 24-hour alcohol licence after a panel of councillors heard the business was caught selling counterfeit cigarettes on multiple occasions.

The licensing panel heard the store – just a short distance from the University of Bradford – had become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour. And 21 boxes of nitrous oxide cannisters were seized in one raid on the business and a linked flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Trading Standards had called for the council to review the licence of Jimmy’s Stores – and its owner Taha Ali Said – after a series of test purchases in the store uncovered counterfeit cigarettes.

Jimmy Stores sold counterfeit cigarettes

The meeting heard Trading Standards had been informed the store was selling counterfeit cigarettes, and on October 19, 2022 during a test purchase an officer was able to purchase a counterfeit pack of cigarettes for £4 instead of the usual price of over £10.

A raid on November 2 found a concealment behind the counter which contained counterfeit cigarettes and a “substantial quantity” of laughing gas cannisters. Non-compliant vapes were also found in the shop. Overall 510 packs of illicit cigarettes and 30 pouches of hand rolling tobacco were seized.

David Mullins, representing West Yorkshire Trading Standards, told the panel of a follow up visit on March 8, where a chute was found installed in a wall in the shop. It linked the shop floor to a flat above the business. Along with police, officers visited the flat and found counterfeit cigarettes and 21 boxes of smart whip nitrous oxide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mullins said: “This is illegal to be sold for recreational use.”

Jimmy's Store (left) has had its licence removed

In that visit officers seized 724 packets of illegal cigarettes and 23 pouches of rolling tobacco were seized.

“Between the two visits the aggravating circumstances was the introduction of the chute,” he added.

He said Mr Said had shown “blatant disregard” for the law, and the offences were “extremely serious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Nazam Azam spoke at the meeting, telling the panel how he had received numerous complaints about the store.

He said: “As an elected local representative, I have a duty to represent everyone including businesses. But if I were to say Jimmy’s has been a concern for the past few years I would be understating things. I have been made aware of issues around this premises.

“Cars park on bus lanes outside the shop, and there is rowdy behaviour. For an area on the doorstep of the university and college this is unacceptable.

“Nitrous Oxide is sold from this premises – there are queues at three in the morning. People purchasing illegal items. We all know the consequences of nitrous oxide – balloons are used by drivers. I don’t want to take away someone’s bread and butter, but we can’t allow this to continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grantham Residents’ Association had also written to the council raising concerns about the shop.

Asif Iqbal from the group spoke at the meeting. He said: “Residents have experienced a massive amount of anti-social behaviour outside this shop – double parking, people parking on the bus stop.

“If we try to move people on they get aggressive. There are (nitrous oxide) cannisters everywhere. They have to be cleaned up every day.”

When asked about the illegal sales, Mr Said told the panel: “I’m sorry about everything – I can only apologise. I can’t tell people to move their cars from outside my shop. They don’t listen. I apologise for everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was asked if he acknowledged he was selling illegal products, and replied: “If I told you no I’d be lying to you. All shops are doing it. I’m not selling alcohol to anyone under 18.”

When asked for more details about the chute and why it was installed in the shop, he told the panel he had nothing to say.

Coun Azam replied: “When he said everyone is doing this – even if everyone is committing a crime doesn’t mean we should legalise it. You can normalise it and say everyone is doing it, but it is causing misery to my residents.”