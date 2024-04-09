Bridget Reilly, 26, and Mr Keating, 42, appeared at Huddersfield Magistrates Court on March 4, 2024, where they pleaded guilty to breeding dogs without a licence, under Section 13 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The case came to light when Kirklees Council Animal Health officers found evidence of Ms Reilly and Mr Keating posting adverts for a range of breeds of puppies on various sales platforms.

The defendants, both of Brackenhall Road, Huddersfield, later appeared at Leeds Crown Court on March 25, 2024.

The pair were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court

Ms Reilly pleaded guilty to 18 offences and was sentenced to two years’ community service and 15 days rehabilitation activity. Ms Reilly applied for a licence before attending court and is now a licensed dog breeder.

Mr Keating pleaded guilty to 11 offences and was sentenced to 18 months’ community service and a further 25 days rehabilitation activity.

The outcome of the confiscation hearing will be heard in September which is when the financial penalties for the pair will be decided.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for corporate strategy, commissioning and public health at Kirklees Council, said: “It is good to see that both defendants will be paying back the community after taking advantage of many local families and profiting from illegal dog breeding.

“Breeders are licensed to ensure they keep animals in good welfare conditions and adhere to the high standards of practice specified in legislation. Environmental Health colleagues work diligently to protect animals in Kirklees and the council will not hesitate to act against unlicensed breeders.

“Pets can bring such joy into a home and I’m sure anyone who has a dog would want them to have always felt safe and secure. For anyone considering welcoming a new puppy, I’d encourage you to visit the council website where you can double-check that a breeder is fully licenced.”