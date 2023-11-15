Yorkshire parish council appeals for help after knitted Remembrance display is stolen from village postbox

Cantley and Branton Parish Council has appealed for information about the suspected theft in Branton, near Doncaster, during Armistice weekend.

The display, featuring a World War One soldier, an aircraft and poppies, was knitted by local woman Louise Taylor.

It is the second time a topper has been taken from the same Royal Mail box – leading to the Remembrance display being secured with cable ties.

The knitted postbox topper

Parish councillors said: “Does anyone recall the last time they saw the postbox topper in Branton? I know we had strong winds last night, but we secured it with cable ties and I doubt the wind will have taken it. Gone past today and it isn’t there or anywhere nearby. Can anyone help, if not looks like someone has stolen it again?”

Local residents replied to confirm that they had seen it on Saturday but that by Sunday it had gone.

Ms Taylor spent 30 hours knitting the design and had even received messages from people in the US who admired it.

