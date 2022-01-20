Yorkshire pensioner feels ‘terrorised in his own home’ after windows smashed

A pensioner from Edlington, near Doncaster, says he felt terrorised in his own home after a man who smashed his windows threatened to come back and smash the rest of them.

The occupant of the house on St John’s Road said his house was targeted on January 5 and following threats he had boarded up the rest of his windows.

He said: "I am a 68 year old man with a wife terrorised in his own house. I had to pay to have all the windows boarded up as the person responsible said he was coming back to smash the rest of them.”

The house in Edlington, which has been subjected to vandalism.

He claims there have been attacks on other homes by the same man in Edlington and an incident where a house was allegedly rammed by a car in Balby.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An investigation was launched into to this incident and we have explored whether there are any links to other recent incidents in Doncaster.

“House to house and CCTV enquiries have been completed and we have carried out work to ascertain whether there were any witnesses which could help us to identify and trace the suspects and those involved.

“We have been in touch with the victim and kept them fully informed about our work.