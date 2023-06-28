Yorkshire police constable accused of posing as a detective while off duty

A police constable who allegedly posed as a detective when she was off duty and told a woman that her child could be taken away by social services has been charged with gross misconduct.

West Yorkshire Police said Wioleta Wesolowska will face a disciplinary hearing next month, following the incident in June 2021.

According to the force, the police constable turned up in uniform at a house in Hastings Avenue, Wakefield and made “false and inappropriate statements” after a woman had a dispute with her neighbour.

Wesolowska allegedly claimed she was a detective and had been sent to arrest the woman but had decided not to.

She allegedly said the woman was on police bail and her daughter was supposed to be taken away by social services.

The force said she also accessed police computer systems to “make enquiries” about the people involved in the dispute without a “legitimate policing purposes”.

The officer, who was based in Knottingley, had not been instructed or authorised to deal with the dispute.

The disciplinary hearing will be held at the force’s headquarters in Wakefield on July 5.

