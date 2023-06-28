Yorkshire police constable accused of posing as a detective while off duty

West Yorkshire Police said Wioleta Wesolowska will face a disciplinary hearing next month, following the incident in June 2021.
According to the force, the police constable turned up in uniform at a house in Hastings Avenue, Wakefield and made “false and inappropriate statements” after a woman had a dispute with her neighbour.
Wesolowska allegedly claimed she was a detective and had been sent to arrest the woman but had decided not to.
She allegedly said the woman was on police bail and her daughter was supposed to be taken away by social services.
The force said she also accessed police computer systems to “make enquiries” about the people involved in the dispute without a “legitimate policing purposes”.
The officer, who was based in Knottingley, had not been instructed or authorised to deal with the dispute.
The disciplinary hearing will be held at the force’s headquarters in Wakefield on July 5.
It comes after PC Sally Bird was dismissed for gross misconduct, after she crashed while she was drink driving with an eight-year-old child in the car.
The West Yorkshire Police officer was off duty when she crashed into another car and then hit a wall in January last year.
She was disqualified from driving for a year and fined £289 at Sheffield Magistrates Court earlier this year, after she was convicted of drink driving and driving without insurance.