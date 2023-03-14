News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
24 minutes ago Gary Lineker calls on Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
1 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
2 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
2 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
3 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87
3 hours ago Met Office extends weather warning for snow

Yorkshire police detention officer charged over posts allegedly supporting Ulster Defence Association

A police detention officer from Yorkshire has been charged with a terrorism offence after allegedly publishing images on social media in support of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

By Dave Higgens, PA
Published 14th Mar 2023, 08:33 GMT

The police watchdog said William Loyd-Hughes, 26, who was based at Huddersfield Police Station, in West Yorkshire, is accused of publishing images in support of a proscribed organisation, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

He also faces three charges under the Communications Act 2003 of sharing grossly offensive messages on Twitter. Loyd-Hughes is due to appear in court later this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Monday that the charges follow an investigation it directed, carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, into the messages following a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police in September 2022.

Most Popular
A then new UDA Mural in the Glenfada area of Carrickfergus painted in 2015. Police said at the time that they were working to remove what was described as a "UDA recruitment mural" in Co Antrim Town. For illustration purposes only. It is not known what images were allegedly posted by the West Yorkshire detention officer in this story. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
A then new UDA Mural in the Glenfada area of Carrickfergus painted in 2015. Police said at the time that they were working to remove what was described as a "UDA recruitment mural" in Co Antrim Town. For illustration purposes only. It is not known what images were allegedly posted by the West Yorkshire detention officer in this story. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
A then new UDA Mural in the Glenfada area of Carrickfergus painted in 2015. Police said at the time that they were working to remove what was described as a "UDA recruitment mural" in Co Antrim Town. For illustration purposes only. It is not known what images were allegedly posted by the West Yorkshire detention officer in this story. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

It said the Crown Prosecution Service authorised four charges against Loyd-Hughes and the alleged offences are believed to have taken place in August and September 2022, while he was working for West Yorkshire Police as a civilian staff member.

Loyd-Hughes is due to make his first appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, on March 15. He is currently suspended by the force, the IOPC said.