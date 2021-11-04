Yorkshire police officer accused of rape faces retrial after jury fails to reach verdict

Sergeant Ben Lister, 36, has denied sexual assaulting a woman and raping her at a house in August 2016.
After a week-long trial at Bradford Crown Court in October, the jury deliberated for more than 10 hours but were unable to reach verdicts.
The jury heard the officer had been accused of sexually assaulting and raping a woman after they had both been drinking and the woman conceived a baby as a result of the alleged rape.
A second trial is due to begin on February 28, a Crown Prosecution Service spokeswoman said.