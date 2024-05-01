Yorkshire police officer accused of supporting Hamas charged with terror offences

West Yorkshire Police constable Mohammed Adil is accused of two counts of publishing an image in support of banned organisation Hamas, watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

The allegations are linked to messages that Ali, aged 26, shared on WhatsApp in October and November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The IOPC said he was charged on Monday following an investigation by counter-terrorism police based in the North East.

Adil, who is based in Calderdale, is currently suspended.